Barton finished Sunday's 27-10 loss to the 49ers with a game-high 12 tackles (nine solo).

Barton reached double-digit tackles for the fourth-straight game. He's played every single defensive snap in all but one of his 12 games this season. Barton has 113 total tackles -- two less than Kamren Curl for the team lead -- along with an interception this season.

