Barton finished Sunday's 27-10 loss to the 49ers with a game-high 12 tackles (nine solo).
Barton reached double-digit tackles for the fourth-straight game. He's played every single defensive snap in all but one of his 12 games this season. Barton has 113 total tackles -- two less than Kamren Curl for the team lead -- along with an interception this season.
More News
-
Commanders' Cody Barton: Posts big effort in Week 16 loss•
-
Commanders' Cody Barton: Busy in Week 15•
-
Commanders' Cody Barton: Leading tackler vs. Dolphins•
-
Commanders' Cody Barton: Records six tackles in return•
-
Commanders' Cody Barton: Activated off injured reserve•
-
Commanders' Cody Barton: Set to be activated off IR•