Barton recorded 121 tackles (67 solo) and one interception in 13 games during the 2023 season.

The 2019 third-round pick played 93.4 percent of Washington's defensive snaps in his active games, after taking 77.4 percent of snaps in a 17-game, 136-tackle campaign for Seattle the year prior. From a non-fantasy standpoint, Barton was mostly a special teams guy his first three professional seasons, and there's some chance he lands back in that type of role for 2024 after playing out 2023 on a one-year, $3.5 million contract. The defenses he played for the past two years both ranked near the bottom of the league in numerous statistical categories, with Barton landing 59th and 75th in PFF grade among qualified linebackers.