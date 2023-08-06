Barton returned to practice Sunday after battling a hip flexor injury, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.
Barton's quick return from injury is good news for the Commanders. The 26-year-old joined the team on a one-year contract in March and is currently projected to be the team's starter at middle linebacker.
More News
-
Commanders' Cody Barton: Battling hip flexor issue•
-
Commanders' Cody Barton: Inks one-year deal with Commanders•
-
Seahawks' Cody Barton: Piles up 136 stops•
-
Seahawks' Cody Barton: Mediocre outing in win•
-
Seahawks' Cody Barton: Logs another solid effort•
-
Seahawks' Cody Barton: Massive outing Week 15•