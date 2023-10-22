Barton (ankle) was seen in a walking boot following Sunday's 14-7 loss to the Giants, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Barton recorded just one tackle before sustaining an ankle injury in the first half. The walking boot he was seen in following the game indicates the injury could be an issue going forward. David Mayo would presumably be in line to fill in at middle linebacker if need be.
