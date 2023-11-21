The Commanders expected to activate Barton (ankle) off injured reserve Wednesday, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.

Barton has been out since injuring his ankle during the team's Week 7 loss to the Giants but is now one step closer to making his return. The 27-year-old was listed as a full participant in practice for both Monday's and Tuesday's practices, so he should have an ample opportunity to play in Thursday's matchup against the Cowboys.