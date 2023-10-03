Barton recorded nine tackles (eight solo) in Sunday's 34-31 overtime loss at the Eagles.
It was the third straight game in which Barton has managed nine or more tackles. He's still on pace to top 150 tackles on the season going into a Week 5 matchup versus a Bears offense that has been balanced, though not exactly impressive through four weeks.
