Barton recorded 13 tackles (seven solo) in Sunday's 37-3 loss versus the Bills.
Barton led his squad in tackles for the second consecutive game in Week 3, keeping him on pace for his second straight 100-tackle season. Fantasy managers should keep him in their lineups in Week 4 as Washington prepares for a run-heavy Philadelphia offense.
