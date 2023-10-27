Barton (ankle) is listed as out for Sunday's game versus Philadelphia, Zach Selby of the Commanders' official site reports.
Barton will miss a start for the first time this season as he tends to an ankle injury he sustained in Week 7 at the Giants. In his stead, David Mayo figures to see an expanded role at linebacker in Week 8.
