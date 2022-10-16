Holcomb recorded 12 tackles (seven solo) during Thursday's 12-7 win over the Bears.
Holcomb now has back-to-back weeks with double-digit tackles, as he accumulated 12 stops Thursday against Chicago and 16 tackles Week 5 versus the Titans. The 26-year-old is on pace for a 170-tackle 2022 campaign, which would break his previous career high of 142 he set a season ago. The Commanders are scheduled to host the Packers next Sunday, where Holcomb should once again be a key asset for the team's defense.
