Holcomb didn't practice Wednesday due to a foot injury, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Holcomb registered nine tackles during the team's Week 7 win over the Packers but apparently picked up foot injury as well. The severity of the issue remains unclear, but the starting middle linebacker will have two more opportunities to practice before Washington needs to make a decision on his status for Sunday's matchup against the Colts.
