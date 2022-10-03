Holcomb tallied eight tackles (four solo) during the Commanders' 25-10 loss to the Cowboys on Sunday.

Holcomb led the Commanders in tackles over the last two weeks, and he tied for the team lead in the category during Sunday's defeat. The 26-year-old had a career-high 142 tackles last year and has 32 tackles (14 solo) and a pass defense over the first four games in 2022.