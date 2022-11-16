Holcomb (foot) was listed as a non-participant during the Commanders' walkthrough Wednesday.

Holcomb has not played or practiced since appearing with a foot injury on Washington's first injury report of Week 8. While the team did not hold a full practice following Monday's win over the Eagles, the linebacker's estimated participation is a discouraging sign heading into Sunday's game against the Texans. Holcomb will have two more practices to increase his activity before Friday's final injury.

