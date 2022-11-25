Washington placed Holcomb (foot) on its injured reserve list Friday, Sam Fortier of The Washington Post reports.
Holcomb has already missed the Commanders' last four games dealing with the foot injury, and after meeting with a specialist, he'll now have to miss at least the next four games as well. Until Holcomb is healthy enough to play again, Jamin Davis, David Mayo and Jon Bostic should continue to do the heavy lifting at linebacker for Washington.
