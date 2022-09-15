Holcomb (quadriceps) was a limited participant in practice Thursday, Ben Standig of The Athletic repots.
Holcomb did not appear on the team's injury report Wednesday, and he appeared to log a full practice. The move to a limited session Thursday could just be precautionary. However, it will still shift the 26-year-old into the questionable territory. Holcomb is a significant piece to the Commanders' defense as their starting middle linebacker, so any potential absence would certainly be a detriment to the unit. If he is unable to suit up Sunday against the Lions, Milo Eifler would likely be called upon to start.
More News
-
Commanders' Cole Holcomb: Notches five tackles Week 1•
-
Football Team's Cole Holcomb: Enjoys career year•
-
Football Team's Cole Holcomb: Returns from COVID list•
-
Football Team's Cole Holcomb: Placed on COVID-19 list•
-
Football Team's Cole Holcomb: Will play Sunday•
-
Football Team's Cole Holcomb: Limited Wednesday•