Holcomb (quadriceps) was a limited participant in practice Thursday, Ben Standig of The Athletic repots.

Holcomb did not appear on the team's injury report Wednesday, and he appeared to log a full practice. The move to a limited session Thursday could just be precautionary. However, it will still shift the 26-year-old into the questionable territory. Holcomb is a significant piece to the Commanders' defense as their starting middle linebacker, so any potential absence would certainly be a detriment to the unit. If he is unable to suit up Sunday against the Lions, Milo Eifler would likely be called upon to start.

