Holcomb recorded nine tackles (five solo) in Sunday's 23-21 win over the Packers.
Holcomb led the team in tackles again Sunday, notching at least nine tackles for the fifth time in seven games this season. He has now played every defensive snap over the last four contests and is up to 69 total tackles in 2022. He'll look to remain heavily involved on Washington's defense when the team takes on the Colts in Week 8.
More News
-
Commanders' Cole Holcomb: Collects 12 tackles on TNF•
-
Commanders' Cole Holcomb: Ties career high with 15 tackles•
-
Commanders' Cole Holcomb: Effective once again•
-
Commanders' Cole Holcomb: Team-high nine stops in loss•
-
Commanders' Cole Holcomb: Team-high 10 tackles in loss•
-
Commanders' Cole Holcomb: No injury designation for Week 2•