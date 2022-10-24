Holcomb recorded nine tackles (five solo) in Sunday's 23-21 win over the Packers.

Holcomb led the team in tackles again Sunday, notching at least nine tackles for the fifth time in seven games this season. He has now played every defensive snap over the last four contests and is up to 69 total tackles in 2022. He'll look to remain heavily involved on Washington's defense when the team takes on the Colts in Week 8.

