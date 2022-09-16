Holcomb doesn't have an injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Lions.
Holcomb popped up on the injury report Thursday as a limited participant due to a quadriceps issue, but he appears to be full go heading into Week 2. The fourth-year linebacker recorded five tackles (two solo) across 62 snaps in the season opener and is set for another sizable role against Detroit.
