Holcomb had five tackles (three solo) during Sunday's 28-22 win over Jacksonville.
Holcomb is coming off a career 142-tackle 2021 campaign, and he's off to a solid start in 2022. The starting linebacker boasts minimal upside as a pass rusher, but his three-down role is more than enough to put him on the IDP fantasy radar.
