Holcomb (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Texans, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Holcomb is slated to miss his fourth consecutive contest as a result of the foot injury he sustained in Week 7 versus the Packers. While David Mayo (hamstring) is currently listed as questionable and both Milo Eifler (hamstring) and Drew White (knee) remain on injured reserve, Jon Bostic, Jamin Davis and Khaleke Hudson are in line to handle linebacker duties Sunday in Houston.