Holcomb (foot) was listed as a non-participant on the Commanders' injury report Thursday.
Holcomb remain sidelined with a foot injury for the second day in a row, though it's unclear when this issue first arose. The 26-year-old has tallied 69 tackles and one pass defended while playing every defensive snap in all but one game this season, so his potential absence would be a significant loss for Sunday's game against the Colts. If Holcomb does not improve his activity in practice Friday, then David Mayo could see increased usage alongside Jamin Davis in Week 8.
