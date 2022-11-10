Holcomb (foot) was listed as a DNP on the Commanders' injury report Thursday.
Holcomb has not been able to play or practice the past two weeks while dealing with a foot injury, though it's unclear when or how this issue first arose. According to Zach Selby of the team's official site, Commanders coach Ron Rivera said that the linebacker is still going through rehab, and that his availability for Monday's game against Philadelphia will depend on how his foot reacts during these sessions Friday. Expect Holcomb to reprise a prominent role over the middle of Washington's defense when healthy.