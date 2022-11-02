Holcomb (foot) didn't practice Wednesday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Holcomb was sidelined for Week 8 due to a foot injury he presumably picked up during the team's Week 7 win over the Packers. His lack of participation during Wednesday's session suggests he's trending towards a second straight absence, but Holcomb will have two more opportunities to practice before Washington needs to make a decision on the linebacker's availability for Sunday's matchup against the Vikings.
