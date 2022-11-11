Holcomb (foot) did not participate at practice Friday ahead of Monday's game at Philadelphia, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Holcomb has missed Washington's last two games, and not having practiced this week, there's not much reason to expect he'll be available for Monday night. If Holcomb indeed cannot go in Week 10, the Commanders would probably continue to lean on Jon Bostic and sophomore first-rounder Jamin Davis to pick up the slack.