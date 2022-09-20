Holcomb recorded 10 tackles (eight solo) during Sunday's 36-27 loss to the Lions.
Holcomb got off to a slow start in the season opener and dealt with a quadriceps issue during practice ahead of Week 2. However, he cleared the injury report ahead of Sunday and bounced back with his first game of the season with at least 10 tackles. The linebacker has recorded at 100-plus tackles twice during his first three years in the NFL, and after just two games, he appears on pace for a third such season.
