Holcomb recorded nine tackles and one pass defense during Sunday's 24-8 loss to the Eagles.
Holcomb led the team in tackles for a second straight game and has 24 total tackles across the first three weeks of the season. The 2019 fifth-round pick has two 100-tackle campaigns across his first three years in the NFL, including a career-high 142 stops last season.
