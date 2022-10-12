Holcomb recorded 15 tackles (11 solo) during Sunday's 21-17 loss to the Titans.
Holcomb's previous career-high in stops came Week 3 a season ago against Buffalo, but he remarkably managed to reach that figure again Sunday versus Tennessee. The 26-year-old linebacker has played 100 percent of the team's defensive snaps in four out of the first five games in 2022, and he'll likely operate in a similar role in Thursday night's contest against Chicago.
