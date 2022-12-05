Holcomb (foot) underwent foot surgery and is done for the season, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

After being placed on injured reserve last week with the foot injury that has sidelined him since Week 7, Holcomb has elected to have the injury surgically repaired. As a result, his season will come to an end, finishing the 2022 campaign with 69 tackles and a pass deflection over seven contests. Jon Bostic will remain the Commanders' top option at middle linebacker down the stretch.