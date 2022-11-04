Holcomb (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Zach Selby of the Commanders' official site reports.
Coach Ron Rivera said Holcomb is progressing in his recovery but needs more time to regain health. This will be a second consecutive absence for the linebacker, creating another opportunity for Jon Bostic to take on an increased role.
