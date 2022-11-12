Holcomb (foot) is listed as out for Monday's game at Philadelphia, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.
Holcomb will miss his third consecutive game as he recovers from a foot injury. With David Mayo (hamstring) also out for Monday's game, Washington will need to rely heavily on Jon Bostic and sophomore first-rounder Jamin Davis for reps at linebacker.
