Holcomb (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Colts, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

Holcomb presumably picked up the foot injury during Washington's Week 7 win over Green Bay and wasn't able to practice at all during Week 8 prep. The 26-year-old is the team's leading tackler, so his absence will be a significant blow for a matchup against Jonathan Taylor and the Colts. Jon Bostic and David Mayo are both candidates for increased roles with Holcomb sidelined.