Holcomb (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Colts, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.
Holcomb presumably picked up the foot injury during Washington's Week 7 win over Green Bay and wasn't able to practice at all during Week 8 prep. The 26-year-old is the team's leading tackler, so his absence will be a significant blow for a matchup against Jonathan Taylor and the Colts. Jon Bostic and David Mayo are both candidates for increased roles with Holcomb sidelined.
More News
-
Commanders' Cole Holcomb: Sits out again Thursday•
-
Commanders' Cole Holcomb: Dealing with foot injury•
-
Commanders' Cole Holcomb: Nine tackles in win•
-
Commanders' Cole Holcomb: Collects 12 tackles on TNF•
-
Commanders' Cole Holcomb: Ties career high with 15 tackles•
-
Commanders' Cole Holcomb: Effective once again•