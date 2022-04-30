The Commanders selected Turner in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 149th overall.

Turner broke out as a junior at Nevada when he finished second on the team with 605 receiving yards while tying with Romeo Doubs, who was picked by the Packers in the fourth round, for a team-high nine receiving touchdowns. His athleticism is his limiting factor, as his 4.76 40-yard dash is average and his 27-inch vertical is putrid, but he has steady hands and good body control. He'll add depth at tight end for the Commanders as Logan Thomas recovers from a torn ACL. Turner will battle 2021 fourth-round pick John Bates for the No. 2 role if Thomas is healthy for training camp.