Turner caught 11 of 15 targets for 120 yards in 12 games during the 2023 season.

There was some spring/summer chatter about Turner potentially supplanting Logan Thomas as Washington's top tight end, but it never came to fruition even after the second-year pro caught seven passes over the first three weeks of the season. Turner caught just four balls the rest of the year and was even a healthy scratch at times, so he'll need to compete for a job in 2024 even if Thomas is released to help clear cap space.