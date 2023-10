Turner caught his lone target for nine yards in Thursday's 40-20 loss in Chicago.

Logan Thomas put up 9-77-1 on a team-high 11 targets -- a reminder that Turner could offer some fantasy value if his teammate misses time. Turner was targeted seven times in the one game Thomas sat out, and the Commanders surprisingly rank among the league leaders in cumulative TE targets (and target share) despite having a strong WR group and a weak TE unit on paper.