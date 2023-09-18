Turner caught both of his targets for 21 yards in Sunday's 35-33 win over Denver.

Turner played only 14 percent of snaps Week 1 and didn't get much work before halftime Week 2, but he logged 52 percent snap share in the second half after Logan Thomas entered concussion protocol. John Bates played 79 percent of snaps en route to 3-46-0 on five targets, but Turner should get most of the playing time in passing situations if Thomas isn't available Week 3 against Buffalo.