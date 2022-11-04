Turner (concussion) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Vikings, Zach Selby of the Commanders' official site reports.

Turner has cleared the NFL's five-step concussion protocol and will see game action for the first time since suffering the concussion in Week 7 against the Packers. Washington has battled injuries at tight end, but with the team's top options at the position having regained health, Turner will likely be used primarily on special teams while playing sparingly, if at all, on offense.