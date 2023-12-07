Turner played seven of the Commanders' 55 snaps on offense and hauled in his lone target for a two-yard reception in Sunday's 45-15 loss to the Dolphins.

While the second-year player profiles as a strong pass catcher and has run routes on 60.3 percent of his offensive snaps this season, he's not seeing enough playing time behind fellow tight ends Logan Thomas and John Bates to make much of a splash in the box score. Through his 11 appearances this season, Turner has yet to find the end zone and has recorded more than one reception on just two occasions.