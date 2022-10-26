Turner (concussion) didn't practice Wednesday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Turner suffered a concussion during the Commanders' Week 7 win over the Packers, so it's not surprising to see him sidelined for Wednesday's practice. He'll have two more days to clear protocols before Washington needs to make a decision on the tight end's status for Week 8, but Turner doesn't appear to be trending in the right direction.

