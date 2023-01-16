Turner finished the 2022 season with two catches for 23 yards in 10 games.
The rookie fifth-round pick out of Nevada took 51 percent of Washington's offensive snaps Week 5 (his NFL debut) and 93 percent Week 6. Both of Turner's receptions came in the latter contest, and while he made eight appearances thereafter and saw four more targets, he didn't catch another pass once the Commanders got John Bates and then Logan Thomas back from injuries. Turner turns 23 in March and could be in the mix for the passing-down role next year, especially if Thomas is released this offseason (which would add up to $6.9 million in cap space for Washington, per OverTheCap).
