Turner caught all four of his targets for 31 yards in Friday's preseason win over the Browns.

Logan Thomas (calf) was held out of the contest, so Turner lined up with the starters on offense and showed some intriguing chemistry with Sam Howell, catching three of his passes early in the second quarter on the first-team offense's lone scoring drive -- including a clutch conversion on fourth down. Turner made little impact as a rookie in 2022, but the Nevada product could be ready to take a step forward in new offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy's scheme, especially if Thomas once again has trouble staying healthy.