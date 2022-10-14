Turner caught both of his targets for 23 yards in a 12-7 win over the Bears on Thursday, playing 93 percent of snaps on offense with fellow tight ends Logan Thomas (calf) and John Bates (hamstring) both unavailable.

Thomas was on the inactive list for a second straight week, while Bates was a late scratch due to a hamstring injury suffered during pregame warmups. Turner thus found himself in a three-down role, after seeing 51 percent of snaps and three targets (zero catches) the week before in a timeshare with Bates. Turner, a rookie fifth-round pick, could have some deep-league appeal for Week 7 against the Packers if both Thomas and Bates are sidelined again. His prospects for fantasy production will be minimal if either of those two returns.