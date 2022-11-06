Turner (coach's decision) is inactive Sunday against the Vikings.
Turner was in concussion protocols earlier in the week, but he had gained clearance to play. However, with Logan Thomas' return last Sunday against the Colts, Turner finds himself on the outside looking in, on the team's positional depth chart.
