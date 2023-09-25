Turner caught four of seven targets for 35 yards in a 37-3 loss to Buffalo on Sunday.
Turner rekindled his preseason connection with Sam Howell, who had an all-time-bad stat line that included four interceptions and nine sacks. Turner and John Bates played 57 percent of snaps apiece with Logan Thomas (concussion) inactive for the first time this year. It'll be hard to count on any of them Week 4 at Philadelphia, regardless of Thomas' progressions through the concussion protocol.
