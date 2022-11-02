Turner (concussion) was a limited participant during Wednesday's practice, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Turner suffered a concussion during the team's Week 7 win over the Packers and was unable to practice before being ruled out for Week 8. It's an encouraging sign to see the tight end back practicing, albeit in a limited fashion, but he'll likely have to log at least one full session before returning to game action.
