Turner (hamstring) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Turner missed all of Washington's preseason games due to his lingering left hamstring injury. It looks as though the rookie fifth-round pick still has a chance to suit up for Sunday's regular-season opener against Jacksonville, but he may have to upgrade to full participation in order to gain clearance.
