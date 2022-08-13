Turner (hamstring) was listed as inactive by the Commanders for their preseason opener against the Panthers on Saturday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

Turner is jockeying for a spot on the final 53-man roster with Sammis Reyes, Armani Rogers and Curtis Hodges behind starter Logan Thomas (knee) and backup John Bates, but the hamstring injury that has kept the 2022 fifth-round pick out of practice since last Friday will also rob him of his first chance at in-game action with the team.