Turner (hamstring) will not play in Saturday's preseason matchup with the Chiefs, Sam Fortier of The Washington Post reports.

Turner, a rookie fifth-round pick by the Commanders, has been nursing a hamstring injury. He is competing with the likes of Sammis Reyes, Curtis Hodges and Armani Rogers for the No. 3 position on the depth chart at tight end, and a spot on the team's final 53-man roster.