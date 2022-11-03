Turner (concussion) was listed as a full participant on the Commanders' injury report Thursday.
Turner returned to practice in a limited fashion Wednesday, marking his first activity since suffering a concussion against the Packers in Week 7. While he appears to be rapidly progressing toward a return, the rookie tight end will still need to officially clear the league protocol in order to suit up for Sunday's game against the Vikings. Turner will have one more practice to improve his status before this Week 9 contest.
