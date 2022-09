Turner (hamstring) was once again limited in practice Thursday, Zach Selby of the Commanders' official site reports.

Turner sat out all of Washington's preseason contests due to the injury. However, his ability to remain a limited participant in practice leaves open the possibility of him making his NFL debut Sunday against the Jaguars. If he can do so, the rookie could have a sizable role, as Logan Thomas (knee) is also questionable for Week 1.