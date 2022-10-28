Turner (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Colts, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

Turner suffered the concussion against the Packers in Week 7 and was unable to practice during Week 8 prep, so it's not surprising to see him ruled out. Starting tight end Logan Thomas (calf) is listed as questionable and could potentially return from a three-game absence, but if Thomas remains sidelined, Armani Rogers and John Bates would be in line for increased roles once again.