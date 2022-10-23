Turner won't return to Sunday's game versus Green Bay after suffering a concussion, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Turner had to be escorted to the locker room after hitting his head on the field while trying to make a catch late in the second quarter. Washington entered the contest already down starting tight end Logan Thomas (calf), so John Bates and Armani Rogers should handle the position for the rest of the game.
More News
-
Commanders' Cole Turner: Handles three-down role•
-
Commanders' Cole Turner: Inactive against Lions•
-
Commanders' Cole Turner: Full participant Wednesday•
-
Commanders' Cole Turner: Week 2 status up in the air•
-
Commanders' Cole Turner: Not ready for Week 1•
-
Commanders' Cole Turner: Listed as questionable•