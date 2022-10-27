Turner (concussion) did not participate in practice Thursday.
Turner sustained a concussion in Sunday's win over the Packers and missed his second practice in a row Thursday. As a result, the rookie tight appears unlikely to suit up heading into the Commanders' Week 8 contest against the Colts. Turner has caught two of his seven passes for 23 yards over three games this season, and his absence could lead to increased targets for Armani Rodgers and John Bates if top tight end Logan Thomas (calf) remains out Sunday against Indianapolis.
